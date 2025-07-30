Police identify suspect in stabbing outside Pickering GO station

Durham Regional police released an image of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing at a Go station (handout)

Durham regional police have identified the suspect wanted in a stabbing at Pickering GO station earlier this week.

It happened just after midnight on Monday.

The victim was walking through the parking lot to their car when the suspect approached and stabbed them, police said.

The suspect fled northbound before police arrived. The victim was treated in a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police released images of the suspect and made a public appeal for information.

In a news release on Wednesday, police identified Corey Voskam, 30, of no fixed address, as the suspect in the stabbing. He is wanted for several charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He’s described as a white male with a slim build, approximately five-foot-ten, with short brown hair. Voskamp is known to ride the GO train between Oshawa and Oakville, police say.

Police say that Voskamp should be considered “armed and dangerous” and are warning members of the public not to approach him.