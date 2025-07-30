Two runways at Pearson closed after private plane damaged while landing

Two runways at Pearson airport have been temporarily closed after a private plane was damaged while landing on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported after a private plane experienced issues with its landing gear while touching down at Pearson airport.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson with the Toronto area airport confirmed that two crew were on board during the incident and no one was injured.

“A private aircraft experienced an issue with its landing gear after touching down at Toronto Pearson this morning,” the social media post read.

“It managed to taxi down the runway before coming to a stop near an intersection.”

Police said an investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 8:30 a.m., is ongoing.

While flights continue to arrive and depart as usual on two of the runways, two other runways have been temporarily closed as a result of the incident, Pearson’s post read, adding that passengers may see “some delays” as a result.

“Transport Canada and The Transportation Safety Board are aware,” the post said.