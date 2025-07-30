Two runways at Pearson reopen after private plane damaged while landing

Police and aviation investigations are underway after a private aircraft experienced mechanical issues while landing at Pearson Airport.

No injuries were reported after a private plane experienced issues with its landing gear while touching down at Pearson airport.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson with the Toronto area airport confirmed that two crew were on board during the incident and no one was injured.

“A private aircraft experienced an issue with its landing gear after touching down at Toronto Pearson this morning,” the social media post read.

“It managed to taxi down the runway before coming to a stop near an intersection.”

A private aircraft experienced an issue with its landing gear after touching down at Toronto Pearson this morning. It managed to taxi down the runway before coming to a stop near an intersection. Two crew were on board, and no injuries were reported.



Flights continue to arrive… — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) July 30, 2025

Police said an investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 8:30 a.m., is ongoing.

Flights had continued to arrive and depart as usual on two of the runways, while two other runways were temporarily closed as a result of the incident. Those runways reopened as of 5 p.m., with Pearson confirming normal operations had resumed.

In a deployment notice, the Transportation Safety Board said it had deployed a team of investigators to gather information and assess the occurrence. The agency identified the aircraft involved as a privately registered Hawker 850XP.