UofT student launches website that streamlines TTC information

PHD student Andrew Ilersich discusses the creation of TTCmap.ca, which looks to make a ‘one-stop shop’ for finding subway delays.

A new website developed by a university student aims to help transit riders seamlessly access information, by filling in gaps left by the TTC.

University of Toronto PHD student Andrew Ilersich launched TTCmap.ca as a way to provide commuters with up-to-date information, in a streamlined way.

He told CP24 Breakfast that while the TTC has information available on their website, it’s a matter of digging through different sections to find it.

“There are at least six different webpages within the TTC site, that have this (information) kind of scattered around,” he said “Which elevators are broken, which segments have delays. You’d have to spend 10, 20 minutes as a rider to go through it all and find it yourself.”

The goal of Ilersich’s site was to “make it easier for the average rider in the morning” by putting all the information in one place.

Currently, TTCmap.ca only covers the TTC subway system and not buses or streetcars. But Ilersich hopes to further develop the site to include all forms of transit — if the TTC is onboard.

The site’s current layout shows a map overview of all four subway lines, along with symbols that indicate where there are delays, planned disruptions, service restored and other information.

“Streetcars and buses, they have detours, and if they have detours, I have to draw a new line on the map,” he explained. “For that to happen in real time, the TTC would need to give you that stop list as the detours happen. If they do that, great, I can put that in. But if not, (the site is) just subway for now.”

The information on the site is currently automated through what’s available on the TTC website.

Ilersich said the task of creating the site wasn’t easy, as he it took him a long time to find all the information. But his background in programming and engineering helped, as he’s worked on similar projects.

“What was really hard was making it look nice and be usable,” he said.

So far, the feedback Ilersich’s received has mostly commended his work, though it’s also included some criticism of the TTC.

“I’ve heard a lot of snark directed at the TTC. ‘ Why didn’t they do this already,’ that sort of thing,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s entirely fair. The TTC site is better than most. At least it doesn’t make you sign up for a mailing list like Ottawa does.”

Stuart Green with TTC media relations said when presented with Ilersich’s website, board members were impressed with what they saw and could see it go further.

“We’ve already reached out to the creator about a possible collaboration, one that is accessible for all customers and that falls within our procurement rules,” he said in an email. “We also continue to look at ways to improve our open data streams, allowing entrepreneurs, customers, and start-ups like (Ilersich’s) to produce great products and services to help our customers.”