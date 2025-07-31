3 injured, including 1 critically, after crash in Mississauga

Three people were injured, one critically, after a collision in Mississauga.
It happened near Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street West at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a motorcycle and car collided in the area and the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.
Two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The area was closed for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes have now reopened.