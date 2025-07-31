‘Welcome to the Blue Jays, Biebs:’ Toronto lands former Cy Young winner

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber stands in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a trade for a former Cy Young winning pitcher.

The deal will see the Blue Jays receive Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen, the club has confirmed.

Bieber has not pitched in the MLB since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, 2024 but has made four starts in the minor leagues and is believed to be nearing a return to the majors.

A two-time all star, Bieber won the Cy Young Award as the American League’s top pitcher in 2020.

He has recorded a 1.59 ERA in four rehab starts so far this season.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired 2x All-Star, All-Star MVP, Cy Young Award Winner, Triple Crown Winner and Gold Glover Shane Bieber from the Guardians in exchange for RHP Khal Stephen.



Welcome to the Blue Jays, Biebs! pic.twitter.com/oGCTd8KCEH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 31, 2025

Stephen was chosen in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft and was playing for the AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats at the time of the trade. He was ranked as the Blue Jays fifth best prospect, according to MLB.com.

The Blue Jays are currently 64-46 and are leading the American League East, with the New York Yankees four games behind.

In a post to social media, the club welcomed “Biebs” to Toronto, later sharing an image of pop star Justin Bieber in a Blue Jays jersey.

The Toronto Raptors later got in on the fun, sharing a photo of a young Justin Bieber clutching a basketball.

The deal comes just two days after the Blue Jays landed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez in another trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m.

More to come….