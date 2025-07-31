Police make arrest in investigation into Halton Hills sexual assaults dating back 25 years

Jesus Erick Luna Valdovinos, 58, is shown in a handout photo. Valdovinos is facing charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into multiple alleged sexual assaults dating back 25 years.

Police say their investigation into “incidents of historical sexual assault” began last month.

They allege that incidents involved a male victim and that they allegedly occurred in Halton Hills beginning in 2000.

A suspect, identified as 58-year-old Jesus Erick Luna Valdovinos, of Halton Hills, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with four offences, including two counts of sexual assault.

Police say they’re concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

They say that the accused is self-employed and operates his own window cleaning business.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.