Toronto air quality among the worst in the world as Environment Canada issues special alert

Toronto’s air quality is currently listed among the worst in the world as an Environment Canada alert for the city remains in effect due to wildfire smoke.

According to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, the air in Toronto as of Thursday is ranked sixth-worst globally after briefly holding the second-worst spot earlier today.

On Wednesday, as a heat warning that had been in effect for the city since Saturday finally lifted, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Toronto as wildfires burned in the Prairies.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events,” the federal weather agency wrote in the alert.

Environment Canada’s air quality index is currently listed at a level 5, which it says represents a moderate risk. The air quality could climb as high as a level 7—which is high risk—before clearing from north to south later this evening.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance,” the agency said.

This is the second time this month that Toronto’s air quality has been listed among the worst in the world. On July 14, the city had the second-worst air behind Baghdad, Iraq as wildfires burned in northern Ontario and the Prairies.

Outside of the smoky skies, Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 23 C in Toronto, which will feel like 25 with humidity, and a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. This weekend should see sunny skies in the city starting Friday with the temperature climbing to a high of 29 C on Sunday.