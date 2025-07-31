Toronto air quality statement ends as conditions improve

The city is going to see a very gradual return to humidity, with gorgeous weather expected for the long weekend. Bill Coulter has your seven-day forecast

Environment Canada has lifted its special air quality statement for Toronto.

The federal weather agency terminated the alert after residual smoke from wildfires in the Prairies cleared Thursday afternoon.

Toronto’s air quality was listed among the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke and at one point, the city had the second-worst air globally, according to to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir.

Environment Canada issued the alert Wednesday evening as it lifted a heat warning that had been in effect since Saturday.

People were advised to limit their time outdoors amid the smoky conditions due to the associated health risks.

Environment Canada’s air quality index is currently listed at a level 3, which is considered to be low risk.

This is the second time this month that Toronto’s air quality has been listed among the worst in the world. On July 14, the city had the second-worst air behind Baghdad, Iraq as wildfires burned in northern Ontario and the Prairies.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 23 C, which will feel like 25 with humidity. This weekend should see sunny skies in the city starting Friday with the temperature climbing to a high of 29 C on Sunday.