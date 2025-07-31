Woman killed in North York hit-and-run identified by husband

Lillian Marlene Nagy, 64, is seen in this undated image. (Supplied)

As the search continues for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in North York Wednesday night, the woman killed in the crash has been identified by her husband.

John Moran said he and his wife, Lillian Marlene Nagy, were leaving a friend’s house on their e-scooters near Sheppared Avenue West and Bathurst Street, at approximately 9 p.m.

As Nagy crossed the intersection of Goddard Street and Codsell Avenue, Moran said she was struck.

Nagy, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A small white sedan was spotted leaving the site of the crash, but has not yet been located.

Kristine Suarez lives in the area and described the scene in an interview with CTV News Toronto.

“It was horrible to see because she flew very far from where she was hit, so definitely it was more than 40 or 50 km/h. But this is a quiet neighbourhood, at least drive 20 to 30 km/h,” she said.

Nagy and Moran both worked for the Toronto District School Board and only recently retired after 30 years.

The couple owns a home in Malindi, Kenya where they had been helping children in the village for 20 years.