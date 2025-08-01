Lake Shore Boulevard closed in Toronto’s west end after stolen SUV slams into hydro poles

A downed hydro pole that was struck by an SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard on Friday morning is shown.

A portion of Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto’s west end is closed in both directions after a stolen vehicle vehicle slammed into two hydro poles early Friday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway at around 2:25 a.m.

A witness told CP24 that the SUV struck two separate poles in quick succession near Stadium Road.

Police say that the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, however the 27-year-old female driver was arrested a short time later.

Police continue to look for an unspecified number of passengers that were travelling in the SUV.

Lake Shore Boulevard is currently closed between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard.

Police say that the closure is expected to last into the afternoon hours, as hydro crews will need to attend the scene to repair the downed poles.

The SUV involved in the collision was reported stolen, according to police.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the female taken into custody will face.

Police continue to investigate.