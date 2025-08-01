Man charged in fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway that left 68-year-old dead

A multi-vehicle collision resulted in one vehicle landing on it's side and catching fire on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto. (Cassidy Powell / Chopper 24)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fiery crash on the Gardiner Expressway that left one man dead and four others injured, Toronto police say.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Lower Jarvis Street on July 8 at around 5:35 p.m.

Police previously confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped onto its side against the barrier and became full engulfed in flames. One driver, a 68-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene but did not go to hospital.

On Tuesday, police said 26-year-old Andrew Leal, of Caledon, turned himself in to police and was charged in connection with the crash. He faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle causing death and four counts of dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle causing bodily harm.

The charges have not been tested in court.