Markham sports coach previously charged with sexual assault linked to 1994 incident in Toronto: police

Police say a Markham sports coach at the centre of a sexual assault investigation is facing more charges after additional victims came forward, including one who linked him to an incident which occurred more than 30 years ago.

In June, York Regional Police arrested 58-year-old Garth Morris after one of the individuals he coached reported a number of sexual assaults.

The victim alleged that the assaults began in 2017, when they were under the age of 16, and continued until 2021. Police told CTV News Toronto that the initial reported timeline by the victim has changed since Morris was first identified as suspect.

Investigators released an image of Morris at the time, saying he had coached youth basketball, tennis, and volleyball in Markham, in an effort to identify any other individuals who may have been victimized by him.

In an update on Friday, police said that since then additional victim have come forward with historical reports of sexual assault. One of those incidents, police said, dates back to 1994, when Morris was coaching in Toronto. No other details were released.

Police released an updated image of Morris in announcing the new charges against him, including two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Morris was previously charged with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.