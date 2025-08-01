Police seeking suspect after shots fired at Brampton home

The suspect vehicle police are searching for in connection to a shooting investigation on July 16, 2025 (PRP photos).

Peel police are searching for a suspect who they say allegedly fired a gun at a Brampton home during an attempted break-in and fled the scene earlier this month.

In a news release, authorities say it happened shortly before midnight on July 15, in the area of Long Meadow Road and Prince Edward Boulevard.

It’s alleged that a suspect tried to break into a residence and, at some point during the incident, discharged a firearm toward the home before fleeing northbound in a vehicle.

No injuries have been reported but police identified the vehicle as a 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport with Ontario licence plate CKHB388.

“The suspect(s) are considered armed and dangerous,” police said. They are also urging the public not to approach if seen.

Anyone with dash cam or surveillance footage from the area between 11:30 p.m. on July 15 and 1:30 a.m. on July 16 is asked to come forward. Videos can also be submitted through Peel police’s evidence submission page.