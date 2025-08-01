Road closures this weekend for Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival

The Caribbean Carnival Junior King and Queen talk about what the festival means to them ahead of the grand Parade.

Toronto’s annual Caribbean Carnival is taking place this weekend, and several road closures will be in effect ahead of the event’s Grand Parade on Saturday.

In a news release, Toronto police said it will have increased visibility throughout the event to provide crowd and traffic management.

“As road closures will be in effect, residents and visitors should expect traffic delays, plan their journeys in advance and consider taking public transit,” police said.

Here are the road closures motorists can expect to see starting at midnight:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive

Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard is open to local traffic only

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street

A number of Gardiner Expressway Ramps will also be closed as of Saturday, including:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp from Jameson Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West at British Columbia Road

Westbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Dunn Avenue

Lake Shore Boulevard West will close to traffic at 12 a.m. from westbound Strachan Avenue to Parkside Drive, and eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue

The Princes’ Gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, August 2 starting at 1 a.m.

The closures are expected to remain in place until at least Sunday, Aug. 3 at 7 a.m.

For more information on restricted access points and the Toronto police towing policy for the event, click here.