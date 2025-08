Toronto police on scene of an alleged assault investigation in North York on Saturday August 2, 2025. (CP24 photo)

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital following an assault in North York early Saturday morning.

In an email to CP24.com, officers say they were called to the area of Keele Street and York Boulevard at around 2:26 a.m.

A male victim was located with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital.

Police say the incident “appears to be a robbery,” but no suspect information has been released so far.

The investigation is ongoing.