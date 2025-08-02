Motorcyclist dead after crash with dump truck on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 59-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a dump truck on Highway 401 in Toronto Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the crash on the westbound express lanes near Allen Road at around 7:52 a.m.
Investigators believe the dump truck “lost its driveshaft” before colliding with the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, who police identified as a resident of Newmarket, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Avenue Road, with traffic diverted into the collector lanes.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Toronto OPP detachment.
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision: #Hwy401 WB X at Allen Rd #TorontoOPP are on scene investigating a fatal collision.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 2, 2025
