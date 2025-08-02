Motorcyclist dead after crash with dump truck on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

A recent spate of copper wire thefts continued in New Liskeard last week when it emerged that tens of thousands of dollars worth had been stolen from a construction site in New Liskeard.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 59-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a dump truck on Highway 401 in Toronto Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the crash on the westbound express lanes near Allen Road at around 7:52 a.m.

Investigators believe the dump truck “lost its driveshaft” before colliding with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as a resident of Newmarket, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Westbound express lanes on Highway 401 remain closed at Avenue Road, with traffic diverted into the collector lanes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Toronto OPP detachment.