Police seize gun, fentanyl, cocaine following drug bust in Hamilton

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Toronto)

Hamilton police say a man has been arrested and charged following a major drug and firearm investigation in the city’s east end.

Authorities with the Major Drugs and Gangs Unit arrested the suspect on July 31 near Main Street East and Wellington Street South. Police say the arrest was carried out “without incident” along with support from the Emergency Response Unit.

In a news release, investigators said they executed search warrants at two residences — one near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, and another near Main Street East and Spring Street.

Officers say they seized a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately 680 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of crystal meth, hundreds of hydromorphone pills, and more than $7,000 in cash.

A 33-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged with a series of offences including trafficking, possession of prohibited loaded firearm and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Major Drugs and Gangs Unit at vicedrug@hamiltonpolice.ca.