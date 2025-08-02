SIU investigating after man found dead during police standoff in Hamilton

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after they say a 62-year-old man was found dead during a prolonged standoff with police in Hamilton.

In a news release, investigators say the incident began at around 7:30 a.m. on August 1, when a man in crisis called police claiming he had explosives and demanded a negotiator to come to the residence. Police say the call came from a home near Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North.

Police say they contained the area and negotiated with the barricaded man throughout the day.

“In the late afternoon, a drone was sent into the residence. It revealed the man lying on the floor, with blood visible around him,” officials wrote. “The man was pronounced deceased.”

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic specialists to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the lead SIU investigator at 1-800-787-8529.