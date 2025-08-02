Toronto Caribbean Carnival hits the streets today. Here’s where to watch and what to know about road closures

Watch CP24’s LIVE breaking news coverage from across the GTHA

The sounds of steelpan, soca, calypso and dancehall are set to echo throughout Toronto today as the city’s annual Caribbean Carnival — commonly known as Caribana — returns with its 58th annual Grand Parade.

Organizers say today’s festivities are expected to draw millions of spectators and participants, with elaborate costumes, masqueraders, Caribbean cuisine and high-energy music transforming Lake Shore Boulevard.

CP24 will have special coverage of the parade from from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., hosted by Bakari Savage, Lisa Morales and CTV Toronto’s Jessica Smith.

You can stream CP24’s coverage on CP24.com, CTVNewsToronto.ca, and through the CP24 and CTV News mobile apps.

Here are the road closures you need to know:

Toronto police say there is no credible threat to the event but will deploy extra officers for crowd and traffic management along the parade route and surrounding areas.

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive

Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard is open to local traffic only

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street

Closures on Gardiner Expressway ramps include: