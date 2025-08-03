1 youth arrested, 4 others outstanding after man fatally stabbed in Peterborough early Sunday morning

A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

A male youth is in custody and four others are outstanding after a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Peterborough.

The incident happened near Monaghan Road and Cameron Street.

Police said at about 2 a.m. officers were called to a parking lot in that area.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim and a friend were walking in the area when a confrontation happened between the two and five youths,” Peterborough Police Service said in a news release.

“During the confrontation, the victim was stabbed, and the youths ran from the scene.”

Investigators said the victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre where he died of his injuries.

The age of the accused and what charges he may be facing have not been released at this time. His name cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have also not released descriptions for the four outstanding young persons.

Roads in the area were shut down for several hours as police, including members of the K9 unit, searched the area, but have since reopened.

Peterborough Police Service’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System as well as an OPP helicopter also assisted with an aerial search.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Bell at 705-876-1122, ext. 206, or Det. Const. Minnema at 705-876-1122, ext. 362, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.