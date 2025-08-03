69-year-old woman dead, several injured after two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

The scene of a fatal crash in Vaughan that claimed the life on a 69-year-old woman on Saturday August 2, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A 69-year-old woman has died and six others were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Vaughan.

In a post to social media, emergency crews say they first responded at around 11 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 27 and Rutherford Road, where one of the involved vehicles was reported to be on fire.

crash

York Regional police say all occupants were able to exit the burning vehicle before first responders arrived.

It was later confirmed that the female passenger was pronounced dead. Six other people were taken to nearby hospitals, thought the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The intersection remained closed overnight for the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.