Forest fire smoke prompts air quality warning for Toronto

The Air Quality Health Index rating for Toronto was over 10, or "very high risk,"from wildfire smoke on Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Toronto, warning that drifting wildfire smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility throughout the day.

The agency says the forest-fire smoke affecting much of southern Ontario may persist into Monday, in some areas.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the agency said.

Officials are urging residents to limit outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible, especially vulnerable people such as seniors, young children, people with health conditions, and those who work outdoors.

It’s advised that common symptoms of smoke exposure can include throat irritation, coughing, and headaches, while more severe reactions can include wheezing and chest pain.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to seek help immediately.

Environment Canada recommends keeping windows and doors closed and using clean air filters or certified air purifiers indoors.

“If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke,” the statement read.