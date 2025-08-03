Man in 40s critically injured in early morning stabbing near Kensington Market

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition following a stabbing near Kensington Market early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Bellevue Avenue and Denison Square at around 4:59 a.m. and found a man in his 40s suffering from “serious stab wounds.”
He was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
The suspect is still outstanding, police say. A large police presence remains in the area as the investigation continues.
As a result, Wales to Augusta Avenue is closed and a nearby park has also been shut down as the investigation continues.
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 3, 2025
ROAD CLOSURE:
Wales…