Man suffers life-threatening injuries after downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being shot near the city’s Entertainment District late Saturday night.

In a series of posts to social media, officials say officers responded to the “sound of gunshots” in the area of John Street and Adelaide Street West at approximately 10:34 p.m.

tps Toronto police investigating the scene of a late night shooting in the Entertainment District on Saturday August 2, 2025 (CP24 photo).

When they arrived, they say they located a male victim who had been shot suffering from wounds.

He was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police say three people have since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

TPS Toronto police on scene of a shooting incident downtown on Saturday August 2, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Northbound John Street is closed between Adelaide Street West and Richmond Street West. Adelaide Street West is also closed between John Street and Widmer Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and “use alternate routes.”

Police note the investigation remains ongoing and say anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.