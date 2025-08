Fire crews investigating the after a late-night blaze on Sunday August 3, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a strip plaza fire in Brampton that broke out early Sunday morning.

Speaking with CP24.com, fire officials confirmed responders were called at around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue East, where they encountered heavy smoke conditions upon arrival.

It’s currently unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured but an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story, more details to come.