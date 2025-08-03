Stolen vehicle slams into Toronto home after two-car crash overnight

Police investigating after a car reportedly slammed into the side of a home on Sunday August 3, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A vehicle listed as stolen reportedly crashed into a Toronto home early Sunday morning following a two-car collision, police say.

Officers responded at around 12:34 a.m. to the area of Pacific Avenue and Oakmount Road. Investigators say one of the vehicles mounted the curb, struck a hydro pole, and then hit the home.

crash One of two vehicles involved in a collision on Sunday August 3, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Two occupants — a man and a woman — fled the scene on foot, police say.

No injuries were reported, and no suspect descriptions have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police at 416-808-2222.