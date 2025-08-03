Suspect arrested after ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Kensington Market

Man in critical condition following a stabbing near Kensington Market Sunday August 3, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed “multiple times” in Kensington Market early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bellevue Avenue and Denison Square shortly before 5 a.m. and found the victim, a man in his 40s, suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Police say the suspect, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene but has since been arrested.

“This stabbing was unprovoked but targeted,” said Insp. Todd Jocko. “The suspect has been arrested and he will be charged accordingly.”

A large police presence remains in the area, as the investigation continues.

“It’s very early in this investigation, so there’s not a lot of information that I can share,” Jocko added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.