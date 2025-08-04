Bodies of 2 men from Peel Region recovered after going missing in Stony Lake: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The bodies of two men who went missing on Sunday in a body of water near Peterborough have been recovered, says the OPP.

Police say two people were in the area of Stony Lake near Burleigh Falls on Sunday when one of them fell in from the shoreline and appeared to be in distress.

“Others entered the water to assist, resulting in two individuals being reported as missing,” the OPP’s Peterborough County Detachment said in a news release.

Police said they, along with local paramedics and fire services, were called to that area just before 5 p.m. on Sunday and subsequently launched a search of the water and surrounding area.

The search continued on Monday, however searchers were unsuccessful in locating the two missing persons, the OPP said in a follow-up news release.

Late Monday afternoon, the OPP said its Underwater Search and Recovery Unit helped with the recovery of the bodies of the two missing persons.

The victims have only been identified by police as a 24-year-old man from Caledon and a 26-year-old man from Brampton.