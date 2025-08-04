OPP investigating possible drowning after 2 people reported missing

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Provincial police are investigating a possible drowning after two people were reported missing in the water at Burleigh Falls on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police from Peterborough County were called to the area just before 5 p.m.

Officials say the two individuals were swimming when one of them fell and appeared to be in distress.

“Others entered the water to assist, resulting in two individuals being reported as missing,” OPP said in a release issued Monday.

Police and fire rescue conducted a search of the water and surrounding area, and are continuing their search Monday to locate them.

First responders are asking locals to stay away from the area at this time so they can properly conduct their search.