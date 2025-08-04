Toronto’s air quality among the worst globally

Toronto’s air quality is currently among the worst worldwide, according to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir.

As of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, Toronto ranked as the second-most polluted major city globally. Earlier Monday morning, the city was third. A special air quality statement is in effect as smoke from forest fires continues to cloud Toronto’s skies.

Environment Canada says the wildfire smoke is anticipated to impact much of southern Ontario throughout the day, potentially going into Tuesday before dissipating.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, the air quality health index (AQHI) for downtown Toronto was at a six, which is a moderate risk, according to Air Quality Ontario. It is forecasted to reach a high of seven – a high risk, before tapering off to a five by the evening.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the special air quality statement reads.

Environment Canada urges limiting the amount of time spent outdoors and considering reducing or rescheduling any outdoor plans due to the smoke levels.

Some common symptoms include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough, the federal agency says. While it’s not as common, Environment Canada says wheezing, chest pains or a severe cough are also potential symptoms.

Young children, seniors, pregnant people, or people with an existing illness or chronic health condition are more vulnerable to the poor air quality.

Environment Canada advises keeping the windows and doors closed as much as possible to prevent wildfire smoke from emanating into your home.

If someone must spend time outdoors, Environment Canada advises wearing a well-fitting respirator-type mask to reduce exposure to fine particles in the smoke.

Air quality expert Jed Kaplan warned of the effects of fine particulate matter from Canada’s forest fires on CP24 on Sunday, noting it can penetrate deep into the lungs.

“It’s especially bad to be outside under those kinds of smoky conditions,” Kaplan told CP24’s Sijia Liu.

“If you’ve got air con or if you have an air purifier, be using it for sure. If you don’t have a purifier, consider going to the library or mall, any place that’s considered going to likely have clear air.”

To keep up to date with Toronto’s air quality health index, Torontonians can visit airhealth.ca.