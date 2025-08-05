1 dead, 2 others injured after altercation in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured following a fight in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Centre Street and Queen Street East at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one person dead and two others with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police confirmed.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in an email to CP24.

“The Homicide Bureau has assumed control of the investigation. The scene is currently being processed for evidence and is expected to be cleared shortly.”

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage of the scene to contact investigators with the homicide bureau or leave an anonymously tip through Peel Crime Stoppers.