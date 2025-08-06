1 suspect arrested, 2 outstanding after deadly shooting in Toronto mall parking lot

Bryan Emmanuel Fuentes Gramajo (left) and Jimmy Prudent are seen above in photos released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police say one suspect has been arrested and two others are outstanding in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Toronto mall last month.

Officers were called to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, located near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, shortly after 6 a.m. on July 17, for reports of a person with a gun in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 28-year-old Toronto resident Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects, police said, fled the area prior to the arrival of officers.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Bradley Lucate Nicolas, of Montreal, was arrested in Quebec on Aug. 4. He has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Two other suspects, identified as 23-year-old Bryan Emmanuel Fuentes Gramajo, of Longueuil, Quebec, and 28-year-old Jimmy Prudent, of Montreal, are both wanted for first-degree murder, police said.

Images of the suspects have now been released by Toronto police.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in Wednesday’s media release.

Anyone with information about the case can contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).