1 suspect arrested, 2 outstanding after deadly shooting in Toronto mall parking lot

Toronto police say one suspect has been arrested and two others are outstanding in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Toronto mall last month.
Officers were called to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, located near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, shortly after 6 a.m. on July 17, for reports of a person with a gun in the area.
Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 28-year-old Toronto resident Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspects, police said, fled the area prior to the arrival of officers.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Bradley Lucate Nicolas, of Montreal, was arrested in Quebec on Aug. 4. He has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.
Two other suspects, identified as 23-year-old Bryan Emmanuel Fuentes Gramajo, of Longueuil, Quebec, and 28-year-old Jimmy Prudent, of Montreal, are both wanted for first-degree murder, police said.
Images of the suspects have now been released by Toronto police.
“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in Wednesday’s media release.
Anyone with information about the case can contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).