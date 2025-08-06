Man found shot following two-vehicle collision near Downsview Park: police

Toronto police say a man has been found shot following a two-vehicle collision near Downsview Park Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Stanley Greene Boulevard and Downsview Park Boulevard at around 1:05 p.m. for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
Police say one of the vehicles fled the area before officers arrived.
A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2025
