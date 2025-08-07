Arrest made in fatal shooting of Mohawk College student struck by stray bullet in Hamilton

Hamilton police identified 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa as the victim who died in a shooting on April 17. (Hamilton Police Service)

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Mohawk College student who police say was caught in the crossfire of a “violent altercation” in Hamilton that involved multiple vehicles.

At around 7:30 p.m. on April 17, police said Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old international student from India, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while waiting for a bus near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road.

Police said the victim, who was not involved in the altercation, had just left a local gym and was heading home when she was hit by a single bullet during an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, police said shortly before the gunfire erupted, a dispute had broken out in the area.

“It had been going on for a few minutes and then had culminated with the shooting that happened when she arrived there,” Acting Det.-Sgt. Daryl Reid told reporters Thursday.

On Aug. 5, police said 32-year-old Jerdaine Foster was arrested in Niagara Falls in connection with the deadly shooting. He faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

“Investigators know that there were at least seven people involved in this argument, this dispute, that resulted in the death,” Reid added.

He said investigators are still working to identify the other suspects who were there that day.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we will do everything in our power to identify, locate, and arrest all of these people that are involved,” Reid said.

“We do believe there are more people out there with information that we need to know.”

The accused, Reid noted, has ties to Halton, Hamilton and Niagara, and moved around though short-term rentals in the regions.

Police would not provide any information about what may have led to the dispute between the two groups.

“The motive behind that dispute, that is a major part of the court process,” Reid said.

With files from the Canadian Press