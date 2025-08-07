Dirt bike rider who allegedly struck police officer in Mississauga on Canada Day arrested

Photo shows a dirt bike seized by Peel Regional Police in connection with a dangerous driving incident.

A dirt bike rider who fled after allegedly striking a police officer while trying to evade arrest in Mississauga on Canada Day has been arrested.

The incident happened on the afternoon of July 1 near Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway.

Police said officers tried to stop a dirt bike that was driving erratically, performing wheelies and other dangerous stunts.

The operator of the dirt bike allegedly made contact with a police cruiser and then struck an officer while fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Police said the officer suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police announced the arrest on Thursday, after more than a month of searching for the rider.

The accused cannot be identified, as he is a youth.

Police have charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The charged have not been proven in court.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, police said.

The dirt bike has also been seized.

“Dangerous operation of any vehicle, including an e-bike can result in serious injury. In this case, our officer suffered such an injury, but it could have been any member of the public who was in the area,” Peel police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

“Anyone who drives in this manner will be held accountable. Roadway safety is a shared responsibility.”