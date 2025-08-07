Toronto to see ‘hot, hazy, and humid’ weekend

A man runs on a pedestrian bridge with the skyline in the background in Toronto, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as temperatures reached to 18 degrees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Hot and muggy weather is expected to return to Toronto this weekend with daytime highs above 30 C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Toronto will see a high of 27 C on Thursday, feeling closer to 32 when factoring in the humidity.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 29 C, feeling like 36.

“We’ll be into hot and muggy air for the weekend,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Saturday will see a daytime high of 31 C, about five degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Coulter said Sunday will be “hot, hazy, and humid,” with a high of 32 C.

“Monday will continue with hot and humid weather, however, the threat of showers and storms greatly increases for Monday and Tuesday,” Coulter said.