Hamilton police to provide update on international student’s death

Hamilton police identified 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa as the victim who died in a shooting on April 17. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police will be providing an update this morning on the death of a 21-year-old international student who was struck by a stray bullet in Hamilton last spring.

Harsimrat Randhawa was shot and killed on Upper James Street in Hamilton on April 17.

Police previously said the international student from India was studying at Mohawk College and was shot while waiting for a bus. Investigators said the woman was an innocent bystander and was shot by suspects who were inside a vehicle.

Thursday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

With files from The Canadian Press