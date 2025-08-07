There is now a new three-digit number you can dial to reach the Toronto police non-emergency line

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

You can now dial a three-digit number to reach the Toronto police non-emergency line as the service continues its efforts to crack down on unnecessary 911 calls.

As of today, wireless customers on the networks of Rogers, Bell, TELUS, Freedom Mobile and their subsidiaries will be able to dial 877 to reach the Toronto Police Service’s non-emergency line.

However, it should be noted that the number can not be dialed from traditional landlines at this time.

The TPS says that anyone calling from a landline should continue to dial (416) 808-2222 to reach its non-emergency line.

“Toronto Police Service thanks our wireless partners for their support in making this important change possible, to help improve accessibility and public safety across the city,” a news release notes.

The launch of the new three digit non-emergency number fulfills one of the recommendations that was made in a 2022 report by Toronto’s Auditor General examining 911 call wait times.

That report found that 57 per cent of all calls to 911 were not for emergency assistance.

The report also revealed that there were more than 13,000 calls in 2021 in which the wait time to speak with an operator exceeded a minute.

The TPS says that its communication centre receives nearly two million calls annually.