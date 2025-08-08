As search for alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding continues, FBI zeroes in on central Mexico

Ryan Wedding, who has been added to the FBI's Most Wanted list, is accused of ordering four murders in Ontario.

The FBI believes Ryan Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder and alleged leader of a multi-national, billion-dollar drug empire, is still in Mexico as agents concentrate their search efforts near the nation’s capital.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, an FBI spokesperson said their current Spanish social media campaign aimed at tracking down Wedding, who was added to the agency’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in March, is focused on the state of Mexico, which surrounds Mexico City.

“The FBI believes Wedding is in Mexico. We will never rule out that a fugitive could be in another country, particularly someone like Wedding with financial means, but that is where our publicity efforts are focused at this time,” Laura Eimiller said in an email Friday.

The spokesperson underscored that officials believe Wedding is being protected by the Sinaloa Cartel as they seek information leading to his arrest in exchange for a US$10 million reward.

The FBI has been searching for Wedding since he was named alongside 15 other defendants in a U.S. indictment unsealed in October 2024, which charged that he and his alleged “second in command,” Torontonian Andrew Clark, directed a combined four murders in Ontario in furtherance of their drug empire.

Canadian former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, 43, who is a fugitive, is seen top left, with 15 other defendants who have been charged in a 16-count superseding indictment for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other locations in the United States.

The 43-year-old, whose aliases include “El Jefe,” (or “The Boss” in Spanish), is accused of orchestrating the drug-trafficking network which allegedly moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, and into Canada in what officials have called one of the “most sophisticated drug trafficking networks in North America.”

Wedding, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, is one of 10 Canadians named in the indictment and remains at large. Gennadii Bilonog, another Canadian who authorities say worked as a transportation dispatcher for the alleged drug ring, is also outstanding. All remaining defendants have been arrested and charged.

Ryan James Wedding is shown in an image released by the FBI competing in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The FBI wouldn’t say if they believe Wedding is currently in the state of Mexico. However, details revealed in an extradition court application previously obtained by CTV News Toronto showed that police south of the border knew Wedding and Clark were in Mexico City in January 2024 to meet with a cooperating witness.

Earlier this year, U.S. prosecutors alleged that Wedding still had access to a “network of hitmen” and the RCMP, which is assisting the FBI in their investigation, said “elements” of his operation are still active in Canada.