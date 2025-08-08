Man in critical condition, woman injured after double shooting in Toronto’s King West Village

Toronto police were called to King Street and Sudbury Street at 2:42 a.m. Friday after a shooting sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman was also injured following a double shooting in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Sudbury Street and King Street West at around 2:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

shooting, sudbury Two people were seriously injured after a double shooting on Sudbury Street, near King Street West, early Friday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

When they arrived, they located the two victims at the scene. The man and woman, who are both believed to be in their 30s, were taken to hospital by paramedics.

The man’s injuries, according to police, are life-threatening, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING:

King St W & Sudbury St

2:42 am

- reports of gunshots in the area

- man & woman in their 30's, located w/injuries

- man was transported to hospital w/life threatening inujuries

- woman was transported w/non-life threatening injuries

- ongoing investigation#GO1655720

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2025

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.