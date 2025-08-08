E-bike rider dies in hospital after collision with pickup truck in downtown Toronto

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A cyclist who had been hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto has died in hospital.

Police confirmed to CP24 on Thursday night that the 28-year-old cyclist died on July 31.

Investigators say the collision happened in the Church and Gerrard Street area on July 18.

Police say the man was riding his e-bike west on Gerrard Street when he was hit by a 57-year-old man driving a pickup truck who was travelling south on Church Street.

The e-bike rider was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.