E-bike rider dies in hospital after collision with pickup truck in downtown Toronto

A cyclist who had been hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto has died in hospital.
Police confirmed to CP24 on Thursday night that the 28-year-old cyclist died on July 31.
Investigators say the collision happened in the Church and Gerrard Street area on July 18.
Police say the man was riding his e-bike west on Gerrard Street when he was hit by a 57-year-old man driving a pickup truck who was travelling south on Church Street.
The e-bike rider was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.