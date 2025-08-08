Man, woman critically injured in shooting in Toronto’s King West Village were attacked by unknown male on bike: police

A man and woman in their 30s were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a downtown shooting. Courtney Heels reports from the scene.

Two people who were shot and critically injured in Toronto’s King West Village neighbourhood early Friday morning were walking with friends when a gunman on a bike fired multiple rounds at the group, police say.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Insp. Todd Jocko said the two victims were walking in the area of King Street West and Sudbury Street at around 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by a male on a bike.

Jocko said words were exchanged with the male and the group continued walking down the street.

Moments later, police said, the same male on the bike approached the group again, pulled out a gun, and fired several rounds at the friends. A man and woman in their 30s were struck by the gunfire and the suspect fled the area westbound on Sudbury Street.

The two victims were rushed to hospital, where they remain in life-threatening condition, Jocko said.

shooting, sudbury Two people were seriously injured after a double shooting on Sudbury Street, near King Street West, early Friday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

“Our thoughts are with them and with their families as they no doubt begin their long recovery,” he said.

“This is a violent and brazen act and we are urging anyone who may have seen something or has video of the area… to please contact our investigators at 416-808-2510.”

He said police are still trying to determine the nature of the exchange between the suspects and the group of friends but at this time, it does not appear that they were known to each other.

“Officers are actively canvassing the area for any surveillance or dash camera footage,” Jocko added.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, a resident in the neighbourhood, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said she heard screaming at around 2:30 a.m.

She said she attempted to call 911 but was having trouble getting through.

“As I was trying to make those calls, we heard cop cars come in,” she added.

“There was a girl like screaming and crying for help and it sounded really scary.”