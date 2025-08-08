Third teen arrested in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy in Toronto’s east end

An investigation is underway after a teenage boy died following a stabbing near Eastern and Coxwell avenues on July 5.

Toronto police say a 16-year-old is the third teen to be charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Toronto’s east end last month.

Police previously said the stabbing occurred near a fast-food restaurant in the area of Eastern and Woodward avenues at around 10:10 p.m. on July 5.

According to police, paramedics were flagged down for a reported stabbing in the area and a male was found with injuries.

The victim, later identified by police as 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr, was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Abdoul Aziz Sarr Abdoul Aziz Sarr has been identified as the city's 19th homicide victim of 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Two 16-year-old suspects were previously arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

In a news release issued Friday, police said a third 16-year-old boy turned himself in and is now facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the deadly stabbing.

The teens cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.