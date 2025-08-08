Third teen arrested in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a 16-year-old is the third teen to be charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Toronto’s east end last month.
Police previously said the stabbing occurred near a fast-food restaurant in the area of Eastern and Woodward avenues at around 10:10 p.m. on July 5.
According to police, paramedics were flagged down for a reported stabbing in the area and a male was found with injuries.
The victim, later identified by police as 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr, was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.
Two 16-year-old suspects were previously arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.
In a news release issued Friday, police said a third 16-year-old boy turned himself in and is now facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the deadly stabbing.
The teens cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.