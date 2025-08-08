Toronto and rest of southern Ontario set to bake under ‘multi-day heat event’

Environment Canada is warning of a “multi-day heat event” in Toronto and the rest of southern Ontario that will begin this weekend with humidex values of up to 40.

As a result, a heat warning has been issued.

During the heat event, Environment Canada said the region will see daytime highs of 30 to 33 C and with humidity, it will feel like between 35 and 40.

At night, there is little heat relief, as the temperature will only dip to lows of 19 to 23 C.

Environment Canada said the heat will break by the middle of next week with the arrival of slightly cooler temperatures.

According to the national weather agency’s latest forecast, Toronto will see highs of 32 C, 33 C, 33 C, and 31 C on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”