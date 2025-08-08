Toronto Blue Jays release POV video of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s daughter’s first pitch

Vlaimel Guerrero, Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s (27) daughter, throws the ceremonial first pitch ahead of MLB baseball action in Toronto, on Friday, August 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

The baseball talent in the Guerrero family appears to run deep.

The Toronto Blue Jays have released a video of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s daughter, Vlaimel, throwing out the first pitch at last Saturday’s game.

Taken from Guerrero’s perspective, the video shows the 2025 All Star receiving what appeared to be an almost-perfectly thrown pitch at home plate.

Vlaimel is seen walking over to her father after the pitch and performing a secret handshake, topped off with Vladdy’s signature “shush” home run celebration.

She made the throw on her birthday ahead of the second game in the Blue Jays’ three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 2. This is the second time Vlaimel’s thrown out the ceremonial first pitch in Toronto.

Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run shortly after Vlaimel’s first pitch, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Royals, who pulled ahead with nine runs overall to Toronto’s three.

The Jays currently have the second-best record in baseball and are first in the American League heading into their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting tonight.

Toronto’s trip to LA follows an onslaught of the Colorado Rockies earlier this week. The Jays swept the last-place team while also setting a major league record with 63 hits in a three-game series.