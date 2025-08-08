Vaughan resident tests positive for West Nile virus, York Region officials say

A Vaughan resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, York Region Public Health says.

It is the first human case of the virus in the region this year.

The virus spreads to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Last month, a mosquito trap in Vaughan, which was used for surveillance, tested positive for the virus.

It is one of the 40 traps set up across the region, which is part of an annual West Nile virus control plan.

Health officials say many who contract West Nile will not have symptoms. Those who do will experience symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headaches and sudden sensitivity to light.

The case in York Region is the second confirmed one in Ontario. Last week, Toronto Public Health reported its first human case of the West Nile virus this year in an adult with no travel history.

To reduce the chance of being bitten by mosquitoes, health officials are encouraging residents to use Health Canada-approved insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin, wear light-coloured protective clothing when outdoors and clean or remove standing water sources.