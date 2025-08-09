Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto as multi-day heat event begins

A man sleeps on the sandy beach along Lake Ontario in the extreme heat in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto as a multi-day heat event is expected to bring dangerously high temperatures heading into next week.

Experts say daytime highs are expected to range between 30 to 35 C are forecast, with humidex values between 35 and 40.

The warning is in effect starting today, with “slightly cooler temperatures are expected by the middle of next week.”

Officials are urging residents to take precautions, stay hydrated, check on vulnerable individuals, and seek out cool spaces during the hottest parts of the day.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.