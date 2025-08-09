Man in his 40s seriously injured after being struck in Scarborough

Toronto police investigating after a man in his 40s was seriously struck on Friday August 8, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday night.

In a post to social media, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 10 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being hit.

The victim was transported to hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

The driver remained at the scene and police are advising motorists to “expect delays” in the area as the investigation continues.