Police catch drivers going 161 and 180 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

A driver going 161 km/h on the Queensway was one of two charged with stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 9, 2025. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police stopped two drivers going well over the speed limit on a hot summer night in Ottawa Friday evening.

Police say one driver was caught going 161 km/h, while another was spotted going 180 km/h on Highway 417.

The speed limit on the Queensway is 100 km/h.

Both drivers had their licences immediately suspended for 30-days, vehicles impounded for 14-days and a future court date.

Drivers convicted of stunt driving in Ontario face a minimum fine of $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, six demerit points and a minimum one year driver’s licence suspension.