Police catch drivers going 161 and 180 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police stopped two drivers going well over the speed limit on a hot summer night in Ottawa Friday evening.
Police say one driver was caught going 161 km/h, while another was spotted going 180 km/h on Highway 417.
The speed limit on the Queensway is 100 km/h.
Both drivers had their licences immediately suspended for 30-days, vehicles impounded for 14-days and a future court date.
Drivers convicted of stunt driving in Ontario face a minimum fine of $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, six demerit points and a minimum one year driver’s licence suspension.
